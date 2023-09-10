News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield days out: The top 10 spots to take first-time visitors to the city

More than 800 readers suggested the best spots in the city that new visitors should not miss.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

With over 800 suggestions from The Star’s readers, it's safe to say there is no shortage of days out in Sheffield for you to take your friends who are visiting for the first time.

A huge range of options were suggested, for drinkers and non-drinkers, outdoorsy people and those who would rather be shopping, film lovers and history lovers… whoever they are, first-time visitors to Sheffield will leave with fond memories of the city.

Here are ten of the most popular days out with friends, according to our readers.

1. Hagglers Corner

Hagglers Corner is a trendy bar, cafe and event space in Lowfield which is described as a 'cafe by day, party by night'. With free events including gigs, comedy nights, and a night market, this gem should not be missed.

2. Showroom Cinema

The brilliant, affordable, independent Showroom is a perfect stop for new visitors to the city, whether they're lovers of film or just need to dodge the rain. Showroom also has a cosy bar area with some outdoor seating. Photo: Contributed

3. Peak District

There is no way not to include the Peaks on any list regarding things to do in Sheffield. Rivelin Valley (pictured), Ladybower Reservoir, and Mam Tor were all named by readers as great spots for taking new visitors. Photo: JOHN LEIGH

4. Kelham Island

As with the Peak District, Kelham is an obvious choice for new visitors. According to TimeOut and The Times, its one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK, with an array of unique and vibrant independent pubs, bars, cafes, shops and restaurants. Photo: Submit

