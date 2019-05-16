Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Sebastian, The Victoria, Stubley Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PE, 9pm, all welcome. Tel. 01246 412117.
Simon Peat, Jazz/Blues Lounge, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.
Jack T Harper, performing with John Waterson on drums, Montuno, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.
Original Band Night, The Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham. Offering a chance for some of South Yorkshire's hottest new talent to showcase their skills.
Cocktails, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4pm onwards.
Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.
IndiGo Indie Disco, live bands, Maida Vale, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry.
Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.
Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.
Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Cote Lane, Thurgoland, S35 7AE, 9pm. Tel. 0114 2831630.
Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.
Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.
Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm. Tel. 01226 762324.
Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm. Tel. 0121 272 5499.
Friday, May 17, 2019
Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers, The Gardeners Rest, Community Pub, 105 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, S3 8AT, 9pm.
Ruth and Tony Dargan, The Venue Folk Club, St Ann's Church Hall, doors 7.45pm, start 8.15pm, entrance £8. Bar available but you may also bring your own drinks.
DJ Paulo Wilthamshire, Nonnas, 535-541 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8PR, 7pm, free admission.
Shaun McLoughlin, Piero Tucci, Viva Salsa: DJ Chris Welch, Ricky Flemming, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 6.30pm, free admission.
Live at Maida Vale, Lucid Dreams, The Zedds, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, 8-10pm, followed by Mod For It at maida Vale DJs, 10pm-late, free entry.
The Diamond Stars, Queen Set, The Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.
Karaoke, with Rachel Riley, The Milestone, Peaks Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm. Tel. 01444539476.
Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.
After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.
Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.
F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk
80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.
***************