Watch: Take a look around two of Sheffield’s Green Flag Award-winning parks
This week saw Sheffield General Cemetery, in Sharrow, and the city centre’s Pound’s Park given the Green Flag Award.
This annual award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, and celebrates the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to make them enjoyable places for the public.
A total of 16 parks in Sheffield have been handed the award. Watch our video to see the two latest additions to the list in their full glory under the sun.
Full list of Sheffield’s 16 Green Flag parks:
- Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood
- Devonshire Green
- Ecclesall Woods
- Firth Heritage Park
- Hillsborough Park
- Meersbrook Park
- Millhouses Park
- Norfolk Heritage Park
- Peace Gardens
- Pound’s Park
- Sheffield Botanical Gardens
- Sheffield General Cemetery
- Sheffield Winter Garden
- Tinsley Green
- Weston Park
- Wheata Woods
