Watch: Take a look around two of Sheffield’s Green Flag Award-winning parks

With the sun finally shining, we seized the opportunity to look around two of Sheffield’s award-winning parks.

This annual award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, and celebrates the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to make them enjoyable places for the public.

A total of 16 parks in Sheffield have been handed the award. Watch our video to see the two latest additions to the list in their full glory under the sun.

Full list of Sheffield’s 16 Green Flag parks:

Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood

Devonshire Green

Ecclesall Woods

Firth Heritage Park

Hillsborough Park

Meersbrook Park

Millhouses Park

Norfolk Heritage Park

Peace Gardens

Pound’s Park

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Sheffield General Cemetery

Sheffield Winter Garden

Tinsley Green

Weston Park

Wheata Woods