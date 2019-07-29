These photos show a great 'green' success story in Sheffield
A community allotment’s biggest event of the year, its ‘Big Lunch’ and open day, was dry and very well supported as people flocked to view its great work for themselves.
The annual event at Firth Park Community Allotment allows members of the public to take a look at all the different ongoing schemes that local people contribute to at the developing site.
Thankfully the weather stayed dry for the event that includes a meal, with attendees encouraged to take along something they have cooked or produced, to share with others.
Some of the animals from Heeley City Farm, which hosts the allotment, were there to delight youngsters – and their mums and dads – too.
Activities such as face painting, a plant sale and children’s crafts, added to the fun, with demonstrations and information about the allotment itself.
Entry remained free this year, and visitors had a chance to name several scarecrow characters. Jonny Landon, who opened the event, is pictured with one of them.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Open craft workshops on the day included making bird feeders, and recycling was much in evidence with stalls selling pre-loved books and toys to help raise funds for the allotment and its many activities.
Regular sessions known as Veg Patch Kids take place each week at the allotment, teaching youngsters how to grow plants and vegetables, but including craft activities, special visitors, and healthy meals and snacks using food from the allotment.
Youngsters also learn about site maintenance, and information about wildlife, from birds to mini-beasts.
Groups and schools visit the site too, to learn about the work that goes on there, and to help with some of the everyday tasks.
Adult volunteers who commit their time are a major part of the success of the community venture that has Dot Rodman. at the helm.