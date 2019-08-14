These are the 37 best attractions in Yorkshire - according to Lonely Planet

The Yorkshire Dales are number 18 on the national list. Scaleber Foss (or Force) an impressive 40ft waterfall which is situated in a deep wooded gorge above.

The list, which is topped by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, champions a diverse array of Yorkshire's heritage and possibilities.

Having an adventure in the Yorkshire Dales National Park ranks in the top 20 of the “travelist”, with other experiences such as enjoying a rock-pool ramble in Robin Hood’s Bay, 26, and witnessing open-air art at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, 318, following closely behind.

Judith Donovan, from the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said: “We’re delighted the Yorkshire Dales National Park has been named one of the UK’s top sights, and the number one sight in Yorkshire! “Millions of people visit the park every year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the world when the UCI Cycling Road World Championships arrive in the park this September. There is simply no better time to visit the Yorkshire Dales.”

Robin Hood's Bay is notorious for its rock pools.

The list has been released at the ideal time for Sheffield families to find wonderful things to do in Yorkshire during the summer holidays, proving that you don’t have to go abroad for a fantastic time.

The list showcases city visits including basking in the medieval magic of York Minster, 30, to something more adventurous such as getting off the beaten track in the Yorkshire Wolds, 398. After all of this, mum and dad can even quench their thirst with a well-deserved drink in England's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn, West Yorkshire.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s commercial director Peter Dodd said: “It’s fantastic that so many Yorkshire locations have been showcased in Lonely Planet’s Travelist. There’s so much on offer across all four corners of the county: the magnificent coastline, majestic heritage, vibrant cities and stunning countryside.”

Here is the full list of all of Yorkshire’s 37 entries in the travelist:

The Tan Hill Inn lies on the Pennine Way, high on the moors on the edge of the National Park in North Yorkshire. Picture Tony Johnson.

18: Have an outdoor adventure in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

26: Enjoy a rockpool ramble at Robin Hood's Bay

30: Bask in the medieval magic of York Minster

44: Embrace your inner Goth in bewitching Whitby

Yorkshire Sculpture Park presents the first solo exhibition in the UK since 2006 by abstract expressionist artist David Smith as part of Yorkshire Sculpture International. Untitled (Candida 1965). 20 June 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson

76: Stride out on the famous Coast to Coast Walk

77: Gape at the vista of spectacular Malham Cove

118: Step on to the set of a TV drama at Castle Howard

120: Ramble through a purple haze of heather in the North York Moors National Park

136: Get into birdwatching at Bempton Cliffs

147: Let York's Shambles send a shiver down your spine

176: Voyage back to the Viking age at York's Jorvik Centre

206: Hike a little bit of history along the Pennine Way

219: Pay literary homage at the Bronte Parsonage Museum

224: Admire a grand social experiment in Titus Salt's Saltaire

239: Splash into the surf in revamped Scarborough

252: Be part of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling spectacular

280: Find watery wonder at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

283: Be captivated by the quirkiness of Hebden Bridge

299: Get into training at York's National Railway Museum

308: Smell the smoke on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

318: Enjoy art in the open air at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

322: Wish in Mother Shipton's Cave

349: Tuck into traditional afternoon tea at Betty’s of Harrogate

352: Refresh yourself with a wild swim near Grassington

355: Escape the modern world in the old fishing village of Staithes

373: Tread in the steps of Richard III at Middleham Castle

393: Make time for a cuppa at Falling Foss Tea Garden

398: Get off the beaten track in the Yorkshire Wolds

403: See grass roots cricket in Sewerby

406: Quench your thirst in England's highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn

439: Go deep down at the National Coal Mining Museum for England

445: Hike to Hayburn Wyke's hidden picnic spot in Yorkshire

449: Come face to face with creatures of The Deep in Hull

458: Flex green fingers at Harlow Carr Botanical Gardens

478: Take in Yorkshire from a grand height

483: Spend a penny at Victoria Pier's public toilets, Hull

496: Learn to churn at Wensleydale Creamery