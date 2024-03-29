Spring has sprung in Sheffield and we asked our readers to send their best photos capturing the new season.
You shared dozens of photos with The Star of blossom in the Botanical Gardens, wildlife enjoying sunny days and an noticeably large number of pictures showing dogs by daffodils.
Other photos showed the simple pleasures of a garden looking its best or a pair of truly filthy wellington boots.
Have a look through these 14 pictures from The Star's readers showing the best of spring in Sheffield.
