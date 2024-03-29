Easter weekend Sheffield: 14 of your best photos showing spring time in city in 2024

From the simple pleasures of a garden in full bloom to very good dogs enjoying the season's daffodils.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Mar 2024, 08:02 GMT

Spring has sprung in Sheffield and we asked our readers to send their best photos capturing the new season.

You shared dozens of photos with The Star of blossom in the Botanical Gardens, wildlife enjoying sunny days and an noticeably large number of pictures showing dogs by daffodils.

Other photos showed the simple pleasures of a garden looking its best or a pair of truly filthy wellington boots.

Have a look through these 14 pictures from The Star's readers showing the best of spring in Sheffield.

Val Unwin shared this photo of an especially good dog and some newly flowered daffodils.

1. Good dogs and daffodils

Val Unwin shared this photo of an especially good dog and some newly flowered daffodils. Photo: Val Unwin

Jan Foreman shared this photo from their Sunday walk of blue skies and calm waters at Treeton Dyke.

2. Blue skies at Treeton Dyke

Jan Foreman shared this photo from their Sunday walk of blue skies and calm waters at Treeton Dyke. Photo: Jan Foreman

Stephanie Bray shared this photo of a very good dog by some daffodils on a walk by a church.

3. On a walk

Stephanie Bray shared this photo of a very good dog by some daffodils on a walk by a church.

Odette Metcalfe shared this photo of feed some feathered visitors at the bottom of their garden.

4. Feeding the ducks

Odette Metcalfe shared this photo of feed some feathered visitors at the bottom of their garden.

