You don't have to be a professional to take a great photo - sometimes you just whip your camera out at just the right moment and capture a unique moment in time.

The Star asked its readers for their favourite photos they've taken of Sheffield.

We received dozens of replies, including gorgeous views over the city, striking moments at get-togethers and elegant scenes of the city centre.

Here are 12 of the best pictures of Sheffield taken by our readers.

'Surprise snow' by Winter Gardens Brian Barton said they were "so glad " to capture this wintery moment by the Winter Gardens after coming out of the Millennium Gallery to find "surprise snow." Photo: Brian Barton

Royal Hallamshire Hospital James Martell shared this stunning photo of the view of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and the view over west Sheffield, possibly snapped from the Sharrow or Nether Edge area. Photo: James Martell

Riverside Kelham at sunset Caroline Artschan shared this great snap of the Riverside Kelham pub and the River Don looking amazing at sunset. Photo: caroline artschan

Towers off Union Street Joseph James Wilson shared this striking photo showing the urban scene off Union Street in Sheffield City Centre. Photo: Joseph James Wilson