Try Chinese street food at quirky Sheffield market trader
A walk down to the Moor Market is a lovely break from the work week grindstone.
By Ellen Beardmore
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 15:44
And it’s becoming quite the destination for unusual food, too.
Try something different with Mr Gao’s handmade baking.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
While they specialise in baking cakes – and you can lust over those colourful creations on display – they also offer Chinese crepes stuffed with various fillings and bao buns.
The pork bao, a bargain at £2 for a large one, are filling enough for lunch, with a fluffy outer containing a well seasoned meat filling.