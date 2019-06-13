Try Chinese street food at quirky Sheffield market trader

A walk down to the Moor Market is a lovely break from the work week grindstone.

By Ellen Beardmore
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 15:44
Mr Gao’s handmade baking, Moor Market.

And it’s becoming quite the destination for unusual food, too.

Try something different with Mr Gao’s handmade baking.

While they specialise in baking cakes – and you can lust over those colourful creations on display – they also offer Chinese crepes stuffed with various fillings and bao buns.

The pork bao, a bargain at £2 for a large one, are filling enough for lunch, with a fluffy outer containing a well seasoned meat filling.