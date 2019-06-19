This new venue for food and drinks opens next month, within an historic Sheffield building.
A new cafe, bar and restaurant in one of Sheffield’s most popular suburbs has been fashioned from a former steelworks factory.
The Grade II listed Globe Works, which dates back to 1824, is being transformed in to a modern new venue, to be known as Saw Grinders Union, and set to open on July 4.
This historic building, within the Kelham Island Conservation Area, holds the title of being one of the world’s first large scale specialist steel manufacturing centres.
It has undergone extensive renovation as part of the new venture on Penistone Road.
Its new food and drink experience will include indulgent comfort food classics such as steak, poutine and mac and cheese, but diners can also embark on a cheese adventure with an array of gooey fondue melting pots to suit all cheese lovers, including vegans.
Handpicked craft beers from independent brewers, such as St Mars of the Desert, Magic Rock, Northern Monk and Beavertown, will be available on tap, alongside curated cocktails that will be unique to the venue.
Customers can soak up the sun in the outdoor seating area or get comfy inside the premises while enjoying its green feature - a living plant wall.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
As the only coffee shop in Sheffield to stock Extract Coffee - a brand which prides itself on sourcing ethically and responsibly from farmers around the world - coffee lovers can expect world class drinks prepared for them on a La Marzocco KB90 machine.
A changeable monthly batch brew supplied from Extract or other carefully selected independent coffee suppliers around the UK will also be served up, as will coffee tasting events, Birdhouse teas and a wide range of cakes and pastries from Sheffield’s finest 4eyes Patisserie.
James Rodgers, owner of Saw Grinders Union, said: “We’re intent on building upon the community we have in this part of the city, and want to offer a welcoming space where people can get together, share some tasty food and enjoy quality drinks.
“We will be bringing the ultimate cheese sharing experience to Sheffield - fondue. It’s renowned for being enjoyed in a communal setting among family and friends, and is perfect for dipping, dunking and sharing - It’s a real social dining experience.
“We’re so excited to hear what people think when they see how the venue has been restored, as it’s been a big Sheffield project featuring many local manufacturers.”
For further information about Saw Grinders Union, visit: https://www.sawgrindersunion.com/ follow the venue on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sawgrindersunion/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/saw.grinders.union/