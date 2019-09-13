These are the 15 best curry restaurants in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

These 15 curry restaurants are rated as the best in Sheffield by Google users and come highly recommended if you are craving a taste of Indian cuisine.
1. Aagrah Sheffield
Balancing time-honoured dishes with culinary innovation, Aagrah offers a taste of authentic Kashmiri cuisine, including a variety of flavoursome meat and vegetarian curries.
2. Ashoka
Dishing up delicious Indian food since 1967, Ashoka boasts a wide variety of curry dishes on its menu, ranging from chicken and lamb options, to mixed veg and prawns, in an array of sauces.
3. Butlers Balti House
Inspired by the traditional dish originating from the north west and northern Punjab, this eatery serves a range of tasty Balti Indian and Kashnmiri curry cuisine, which is known for its aromatic and exotic flavours.
4. Cutlers Spice
Diners can relax in the modern and luxurious setting of this restaurant and takeaway, which specialises in aromatic Bangladeshi style food that is sure to satisfy even the most demanding of tastes.
