Six of the best gin events coming up in the Sheffield area

A gin and tonic is the ultimate way to cool down

The spirit’s soaring popularity means there are plenty of local events celebrating our thirst for gin lined up through the summer and early autumn.

This weekend is the gin festival at the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, Sheffield. There will be an outdoor gin bar, and tickets cost £12.50 including four gins and mixers.

Next weekend, Grade I listed masterpiece Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham is hosting one of the biggest gin festivals in the country.

Festival goers try samples at the Pin Gin stall at the recent Gin Festival at Wentworth Woodhouse.

The festival, which runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from August 2 to 4, features an eclectic mix of gin companies - ranging from niche artisan distilleries to best-selling brands.

The £15 admission enables visitors to taste as many tipples as they like - from London Dry to Plymouth, Old Toms and Genevers to refreshing citrus bends and fruit-infused versions.

Wentworth Woodhouse’s own gin will also be on sale - a raspberry and pomegranate infusion created by True North Brew company in Sheffield – and there will be entertainment, stalls and bars to purchase food and drink.

Admission includes a gin balloon glass and booklet. Doors open at 6pm.

To book, go to www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/events or call 01226 351161.

On the same weekend Mosborough pub The British Oak is hosting their annual gin festival - but this time they’re adding prosecco into the mix.

The festival is being held across Friday 2 and Saturday 3 August, bringing a whole host of gins from across the globe to one place, as well as prosecco cocktails.

“Here at The British Oak we’re known for hosting legendary events and this is one of our favourites” said Kelsey Warrilow, general manager at The British Oak.

Sheffield Dry Gin will offer free samples and a bottle shop, there will be live music, industry experts and food.

Tickets include a glass, guide and drink, and cost £10 from the bar, or bit.ly/Gin-Festival-1.

If a more personal experience is needed, city centre bar The Forum is offering groups of ten a “summer social” including Sheffield Dry Gin tasting, pizza from its Slice bar, a game of pool and a free gin and tonic. It costs £15 per person.

Tickets are also available now for the gin school that will return to this year’s Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park, north Nottingamshire.

This year’s event on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September will have a twist, as it is themed around a game of bingo.

The ‘GINGO’ sessions give participants the chance to learn more about the nation’s favourite spirit.

“Some exceptional gins are being produced in the region and across the UK,” said organiser Georga Spottiswood.

“We bring in distillery owners to talk about their passion, how they started their business, the botanicals they use and how people should drink their gin.”

A limited number of early bird tickets are available until the end of July at £12. Attendees must also purchase a food festival ticket.

Tickets include five gin and tonic tastings, a goodie bag, game of bingo and prizes for winners – including bottles of gin.

To book visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.com

Finally, a festival of both gin and rum is heading to Sheffield’s Trafalgar Warehouse on October 5.

There will be over 60 different gins and 60 different rums on offer.