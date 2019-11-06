This Sheffield Indian restaurant has just been declared the best curry house in the city

Jumaira at Ecclesfield wins the Star Curry House of the year competition

And the proof of that was in the poppadom this week as the family-run restaurant scooped The Star’s top Curry House of the Year award.

Celebrations have been underway at the Ecclesfield eatery, which is no stranger to the accolade, having received the award for three of the last four years.

Owner Abdul Ghafoor said: “We’re delighted, it means so much that our loyal customers have voted for us yet again, we want to thank them all for their support.”

Abdul and his wife worked hard to breathe new life into their business after a fire closed them down in 2013, just one year after opening on The Common in Ecclesfield. Jumaira Spice rose like a phoenix from the ashes to win the Curry House of the Year award in 2016 for the first time, and Abdul credits their fantastic clientele.

“We’ve been based in this great area for a number of years, with customers travelling to us regularly from the surrounding villages and they’re incredible supportive.

“We are a family business which was originally opened in 1976 and offer food with recipes from the heart of Punjab. We offer authentic style curries of exceptional standards and will always continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

Jumaira Spice is open seven days a week, with a buffet option through the week, as well as a takeout collection service.

Curry House of the Year, 2nd Place winners, Akhtars Restaurant, Killamarsh. Directors Irtiza Nawaz, Salman Hossain and Mohammed Giash, pictured. NSST-06-11-19-Akhtars-2

Abdul added: “We looks forward to greeting customers old and new over Christmas, and raising a glass with them.”

Hundreds of votes were registered in the hunt for The Star’s Curry House of the Year, and Akhtars Restaurant in Killamarsh were thrilled to take home the award for second place.

Mohammad Giash, owner of the family-run restaurant, said: “Each year our customers vote for us and we always do well in this competition, so we'd like to thank them all for taking the time to vote and for their continued love and support.

“The recognition is so nice, especially given that we are not a big city centre restaurant, and it means a lot to us that the customers are enjoying what we're doing. We're really happy. We hope to continue to offer the same service and quality for many years to come.”

