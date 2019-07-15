Revealed for Tramlines 2019 - the lust-worthy food and Sheffield made dishes to feast on

Froconut is one of the Sheffield traders which will be at Tramlines' main stage

The city’s annual extravaganza – which reaches the ten-year milestone this year - gets underway on Friday and runs until Sunday, with acts ranging from Two Door Cinema Club and the Courteeners to the Manic Street Preachers and Reverend and the Makers.

Organisers have curated dozens of food traders for the main stages based at Hillsborough Park which more than 35,000 people will attend on Saturday and Sunday.

Proove Pizza of Broomhill is one of the Sheffield traders which will take part in Tramlines

Beth Greaves, concessions manager for Tramlines caterer D&J, said the process of selecting traders began as far back as January.

She added: “We sit down with the promoters and ask them what they are looking for – they are very Sheffield based and proud of what Sheffield has to offer, so it was really important that we had Sheffield traders in there.”

Sheffield traders that ticket holders may recognise include Get Wurst, serving their famous German bratwurst and vegan wurst, Broomhill’s Proove Pizza which specialises in wood-fired authentic Italian pizza and The Gravy Train offering Canadian chips and gravy hit poutine.

On the dessert front, Sheffield trader Froconut will also be dishing out its signature coconut frozen ice cream, a big hit with vegans and gluten free foodies, and the final Sheffield trader is South Street Food.

Get Wurst is one of the Sheffield traders which will feature at Tramlines

Pieminister and Meatless Farm are also highlighted as good choices for those seeking vegetarian, vegan or gluten free options, although most of the traders will also cater for all.

Beth added: “We've got to take into consideration the gluten free, vegan and other requirements for people attending the event because the festival experiences is about so much more than the line up. We look at what stalls people loved last year and what people want this year.

“A lot of the traders have served revellers at Glastonbury and places like that so it is a great food line-up.”

All the classic festival dishes will be available at Tramlines, from steak and chips, burgers and kebabs to mac and cheese or pies.

There will also be doughnuts and crepes on the sweet side of things, with dishes from around the globe on the savoury side.Traders include those specialising in Mexican, Indian, Chinese and American cuisine.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

While the five main stages for Tramlines are all based at Hillsborough Park, there is a separate fringe festival taking place through the city.

The main fringe outdoor stages are based at Devonshire Green, with The Fringe Stage, at Barkers Pool with street theatre, and at The Peace Gardens with a family friendly focus.