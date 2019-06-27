Recommendation of the week - Hop Hideout, Kommune, city centre
Sheffield is the capital of beer – but where can you start a journey of discovery?
By Ellen Beardmore
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 10:53
Hop Hideout, a specialist beer tasting room and bottle shop inside the food hall Kommune, is a good place to begin a tour of the city’s brilliant scene.
Owner Jules Gray has also recently collaborated with brewery Saint Mars of the Desert System and artist Tom Newell on a new pale ale. Endless Toil is named after an exhibition of the same name by Tom at Kommune.Jules is also organising beer matching with the food at adjacent traders.