Pizza and wine night is a great midweek deal in Sheffield city centre
Weeknight cooking can get old – quickly.
By Ellen Beardmore
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 09:10
Step forward midweek deals. Craft and Dough on Campo Lane has a great one – any two pizzas and a bottle of wine for £20.
The spicy nduja, packed with sausage and potato too, could have easily fed two people, and the tandoori chicken had all kinds of Indian extras, from Bombay mix to coriander relish.
For a gluten free bread, speciality dough was available on a third friend’s margherita for £1.95 extra. We shared fries and the very palatable white for a bargain price of £11 each.