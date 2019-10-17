New family friendly recipe book cooks up support for Sheffield farm

Whirlow Hall Farm's sausage rolls

Whirlow Hall Farm Trust is the latest organisation to be captured in a book by Meze Publishing, also behind two Sheffield cookbooks and a Henderson’s Relish one.

It has released the new book to celebrate its four decades of welcoming young people, particularly disadvantaged and vulnerable ones, to the working farm in the city for educational programmes.

The new title features recipes by restaurants such as new opening the Australian inspired Noosa of Kelham Island, Michelin-recommended Rafters in Nether Green and Brocco on the Park at Hunters Bar.

Whirlow Hall Farm is celebrating 40 years of helping young people

Other organisations and supporters across the city have also contributed, and dishes include Whirlow Hall Farm’s very own green eggs and ham, a selection of handmade sweets, fudges and fruit pastilles from new Sheffield United executive chef Seymour Millington and slow cooked beef massaman from the team at Ant Marketing.

The foreword has been written by Diana Bright, the mother of Noah who has been diagnosed with Pathological Demand Avoidance, and is one of the children the trust helps.

She said: “We were drowning and Whirlow Hall Farm Trust threw us a lifeline when we needed it most.

“In a world where the odds are stacked up against you, mostly due to a lack of awareness when it comes to non-visible disabilities, that phone call was the beginning of our new chapter.

Whirlow Hall Farm has a new cookbook

“The farm has given Noah a non-judgemental setting to develop his social abilities and sense of self.

“It is Noah’s retreat from the manic pace of the world around him, allowing him the time to learn and grow amidst the beautiful setting of the Sheffield countryside and working farm.

“Whirlow’s people are accepting, inclusive and understanding and have shown us a new way to nurture our fledgling who would otherwise continue to battle life’s everyday demands without respite.

“This is something that Pathological Demand Avoidance children and adults struggle with daily, while the condition goes unrecognised.”

All the dishes that feature in the book are family friendly and easy to make, including this beef massaman curry