New Ecclesall Road restaurant focuses on British favourites and comfort food classics

Sheffield brother and sister Louise and Robert Moore with two of the restaurant's dishes, chicken & leek pie, and pan fried sea bass. Picture Steve Ellis

Turnip and Thyme is the first restaurant opened by brother and sister, Robert and Louise Moore.

The pair, who have worked as a chef and front of house manager respectively for many years, launched the family run bistro on Friday.

They plan to host monthly Sunday roast dinner events and hope to cater to the growing number of families and professionals in the nearby Greystones and Hunters Bar areas.

The restaurant is close to the Banner Cross shopping area and just doors away from independent Italian restaurant Olive, and micro spirit bar Wine and Whiskey, which have also opened in the last year or so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said: “We wanted to specialise in British bistro classics, comfort food really.

“I want people to come and enjoy themselves, to feel welcome and relaxed, so they can sit and just enjoy our food and wine.

“Some of the dishes we’ll be cooking include things like pork belly, fish and chips, sausage and mash, crumbles and panacottas.

“We saw this place come up and we both know the area from previous jobs. It seems like an up and coming area with more families now.”

Louise and Robert have worked at various Sheffield restaurants before, including the former Graze Inn, also on Ecclesall Road, the now closed Loch Fyne seafood specialist, Bill’s in the city centre and the Cross Scythes pub in Totley.

They have also brought in colleagues who they have worked with before and completely refurbished the site, which was previously fitted out as a restaurant called Swanky’s, to make it “cosy and relaxed.”

Other items on the first menu include autumnal favourite sausage and mash, Yorkshire cheese platters for dessert and chicken parfait as a starter.

Louise added: “Robert has cooked at a mixture of places with different cuisines as he wanted that experience.

“We thought there were not many places focusing on this type of food around here. We're going to host a Sunday roast on the last Sunday of every month and if it goes well we will expand it to every Sunday.

“We’ve not got our blinkers on though, we are up for trying things and changing them.”

Turnip and Thyme is at 740 Ecclesall Road and now taking bookings.