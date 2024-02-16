The Nation’s Curry Awards took place at Hilton Manchester Deansgate in Manchester on February 12 and saw dozens of finalists gather to celebrate the talent and hard work of those within the UK’s curry industry.

A total of 49 awards were handed out in categories ranging from Indian Restaurant of the Year, to Best Team of the Year, to Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year.

We previously wrote how four restaurants in Sheffield were finalists. Sadly none of the city’s businesses scooped up awards at the awards night, but they still surely deserve a shout out. These were:

Viraaj, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats - Local Restaurant of the Year category; and Curry Restaurant of the Year (North) category.

Butlers Balti House, Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre - Balti Restaurant of the Year

5Tara, Duke Street, Park Hill - Customer Service of the Year; and Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Maveli, Glossop Road, Broomhall - South Indian Restaurant of the Year

To give Sheffield the recognition it deserves for its curry restaurants, we have taken to Google to find the ‘best’ the city has to offer, according to customer reviews on Google. We have listed 13 of the top-rated restaurants with a minimum rating of 4.4 out of 5, and 180 reviews or more.

Curry restaurants in Sheffield These are the 13 top rated curry restaurants in and near Sheffield according to Google reviews... Has your favourite made the list?

400 D C 400 D C, on Castle Square, in Sheffield City Centre, is rated 4.4 with 196 Google reviews. One customer said: "Delicious food and lovely people, who squeezed us in when we'd been travelling all day. Generous serves and lots of options and variety. Excellent"

Kebabish Original Kebabish Original, on London Road, in Highfield, is described as a Pakistani restaurant. It is rated 4.4 out of 5, with 379 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Perfect and delicious food of choice with appropriate spices blend. Loved it. And loved the Matka chai concept."

Prithiraj Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road, in Sharrow, is rated 4.4 on Google, with 435 customer reviews. One customer said: "Exceptional food paired with outstanding service - our server guided us through the menu with recommendations. The restaurant's tranquil ambiance added to the overall wonderful experience."