The Nation’s Curry Awards took place at Hilton Manchester Deansgate in Manchester on February 12 and saw dozens of finalists gather to celebrate the talent and hard work of those within the UK’s curry industry.
A total of 49 awards were handed out in categories ranging from Indian Restaurant of the Year, to Best Team of the Year, to Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year.
We previously wrote how four restaurants in Sheffield were finalists. Sadly none of the city’s businesses scooped up awards at the awards night, but they still surely deserve a shout out. These were:
- Viraaj, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats - Local Restaurant of the Year category; and Curry Restaurant of the Year (North) category.
- Butlers Balti House, Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre - Balti Restaurant of the Year
- 5Tara, Duke Street, Park Hill - Customer Service of the Year; and Street Food Restaurant of the Year
- Maveli, Glossop Road, Broomhall - South Indian Restaurant of the Year
To give Sheffield the recognition it deserves for its curry restaurants, we have taken to Google to find the ‘best’ the city has to offer, according to customer reviews on Google. We have listed 13 of the top-rated restaurants with a minimum rating of 4.4 out of 5, and 180 reviews or more.