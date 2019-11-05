Inventor creates new game to make wine tasting fun for everyone

Adam Salt and Vicky Penrice, business partners who created ‘what’smywine?’, a game that makes wine tasting fun for everyone.

Father-of-two Adam Salt, of Wirksworth, Derbyshire, has made a game that will make wine tasting fun for everyone.

Adam said: “I’d always been interested in wine and wanted to find out more so had been to a few wine tasting events.

“But I found them rather intimidating and realised that many other people did too.

“I thought I could come up with a better idea and spent many nights sitting at my kitchen table thinking about how to make wine tasting a fun, group game.

“I also wanted to spark an interest for people to find out more and take away the snobbish side of wine tasting.

“Eventually I had the idea about inventing a way of people enjoying this hobby in the form of a simple, accessible and interactive game which made wine tasting fun for everyone.”

Adam, who now works for a charity supporting disabled young adults, teamed up with friend and now business partner Vicky Penrice as Pensal Partnership in 2018 and the result was ‘what’smywine?’ – a game they got into production and launched together in April.

As part of the game’s development the duo were careful to make it fun and uncomplicated.

Adam added: “In all the wine tastings I’d been to you tasted a lot of wines and made a lot of notes.

“But when the wines were finally revealed two hours later it was difficult to recall the details of earlier wines.

“Our game is very immediate in that each bottle is revealed after each tasting round so you know exactly how it tasted and you remember the facts about it too so it’s educational.

“We wanted to have something that was interactive and that everyone could get involved with regardless of your knowledge about wine. That’s why we included a fun section called The Pitch where teams have to use words, song or actions to describe the wine.

“This is a game for novices as well as self-proclaimed experts; it’s for anyone who enjoys wine.”