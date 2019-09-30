Here's where you can dine from just £10 in two week celebration of Sheffield food
More than 40 restaurants across Sheffield are laying on special set price menus where diners can eat from just £10.
The Dine Sheffield initiative is returning for the fifth time from October 10-20.
Several restaurants are taking part for the first time, including 200 Degrees Coffee, Italian Piccolino, Mexican street food specialist Street Food Chef and cafe Wildwood.Six traders inside popular city centre food hall, Kommune, will also be participating, from Korean soul food hit Yoki to fine fishmonger JH Mann.
Some of the city’s most popular places to eat – from curry house Aagrah in Leopold Square which has a £15 starter, main and sundry offer to The Forum on Division Street with two pizzas for £15 – are also lined up.
Organisers at Sheffield Bid say new offer prices of £10, £15 and £20 have been introduced has allowed for some more traditionally higher-priced restaurants to get involved, designed to provide more choice and variation for customers.
Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Dine Sheffield attracts thousands of foodies to the city centre and has become a real celebration of the city’s vibrant and thriving dining scene.
“It’s a great opportunity for restaurants, bars and cafes to attract some new customers, while providing the perfect excuse for food lovers to go out there and try something new – all at an incredibly reasonable price.
“We have decided to run this particular restaurant week alongside Off the Shelf, another of the city’s renowned events. We hope this will encourage visitors to come into town and make a full evening of it and help create a bustling town centre.”
Download vouchers to claim the offers at www.dinesheffield.co.uk.
Terms and conditions apply to the offers.
The full list of restaurants and cafes taking part is below:
200 Degrees
Aagrah Leopold Square
Baked in Brick at Kommune
Bill’s
Blend
Caffe Castello
California Fresh
Cavells Cafe Bar
Common Room
Craft and Dough Campo Lane
Cubana
El Paso
Fat Hippo at Kommune
Firepit Rocks
Forum Kitchen and Bar
Gourmet Burger Kitchen The Moor
Inox Dine
JH Mann at Kommune
Kollective Coffee and Kitchen, Site Gallery
Las Iguanas
Light Cinema
Lisboa Patisserie
Mormor at Kommune
OHM
Piccolino
Pieminister
Revolucion de Cuba
Sakushi
Shoot the Bull at Kommune
Smoke BBQ
Street Food Chef
The Botanist
The Old House
The restaurant at Genting Casino
The Roebuck
Unit
Wellies
Wildwood
Yoki at Kommune