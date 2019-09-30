Here's where you can dine from just £10 in two week celebration of Sheffield food

More than 40 restaurants across Sheffield are laying on special set price menus where diners can eat from just £10.

By Ellen Beardmore
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:55 am
Yoki at Kommune is offering its famous Korean fried chicken as part of a Dine Sheffield deal

The Dine Sheffield initiative is returning for the fifth time from October 10-20.

Several restaurants are taking part for the first time, including 200 Degrees Coffee, Italian Piccolino, Mexican street food specialist Street Food Chef and cafe Wildwood.Six traders inside popular city centre food hall, Kommune, will also be participating, from Korean soul food hit Yoki to fine fishmonger JH Mann.

Some of the city’s most popular places to eat – from curry house Aagrah in Leopold Square which has a £15 starter, main and sundry offer to The Forum on Division Street with two pizzas for £15 – are also lined up.

200 Degrees coffee is taking part in the Dine Sheffield plan

Organisers at Sheffield Bid say new offer prices of £10, £15 and £20 have been introduced has allowed for some more traditionally higher-priced restaurants to get involved, designed to provide more choice and variation for customers.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Dine Sheffield attracts thousands of foodies to the city centre and has become a real celebration of the city’s vibrant and thriving dining scene.

“It’s a great opportunity for restaurants, bars and cafes to attract some new customers, while providing the perfect excuse for food lovers to go out there and try something new – all at an incredibly reasonable price.

“We have decided to run this particular restaurant week alongside Off the Shelf, another of the city’s renowned events. We hope this will encourage visitors to come into town and make a full evening of it and help create a bustling town centre.”

Food on offer at Kollective Kitchen

Download vouchers to claim the offers at www.dinesheffield.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply to the offers.

The full list of restaurants and cafes taking part is below:

200 Degrees

Aagrah Leopold Square

Baked in Brick at Kommune

Bill’s

Blend

Caffe Castello

California Fresh

Cavells Cafe Bar

Common Room

Craft and Dough Campo Lane

Cubana

El Paso

Fat Hippo at Kommune

Firepit Rocks

Forum Kitchen and Bar

Gourmet Burger Kitchen The Moor

Inox Dine

JH Mann at Kommune

Kollective Coffee and Kitchen, Site Gallery

Las Iguanas

Light Cinema

Lisboa Patisserie

Mormor at Kommune

OHM

Piccolino

Pieminister

Revolucion de Cuba

Sakushi

Shoot the Bull at Kommune

Smoke BBQ

Street Food Chef

The Botanist

The Old House

The restaurant at Genting Casino

The Roebuck

Unit

Wellies

Wildwood

Yoki at Kommune