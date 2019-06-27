Five new ways to eat and drink in Kelham Island with raft of fresh restaurant openings
A raft of new restaurants and food destinations are opening in booming Kelham Island – with many revealed just in time for summer dining.
Australian inspired Noosa - created by Kelly Ware and Charlie Curran, formerly of Peppercorn in Dore - has already been unveiled.
The venue in the former Urban Social site is named after, and inspired by, a resort called Noosa on the Sunshine Coast in Australia where the couple have holidayed.
It specialises in breakfast, brunch and lunch, while operating as a bar in the evening.
This month The Grade II listed Globe Works, which dates back to 1824, is also being transformed into a modern new venue, to be known as Saw Grinders Union, and set to open on July 4.
The former specialist steel centre has undergone extensive renovation as part of the new venture on Penistone Road.Its new food and drink experience will include indulgent comfort food classics such as steak, poutine and mac and cheese, but diners can also embark on a cheese adventure with an array of gooey fondue melting pots to suit all cheese lovers, including vegans.
A living plant wall inside, hand-picked craft beers and ethical coffee are among the other attractions.
Sardinian food is celebrated at DOMO, a new restaurant, bar and deli which is opening in the ground floor of Little Kelham’s Eagle Works with an official launch taking place next week.
Expect Sardinian "soul food" from the family-run venue, based on dishes you could find in the small town of Castelsardo.
Dishes on the menu include grilled tuna steak and Sardinian potato dumplings with cheese fondue and truffle sauce.
If celebrating local produce is important to you, Kelham Deli on Acorn Street is another new addition to S3.
Plant based packaging and fresh supplies - from colourful fruit and vegetables to vegan cakes - come as standard.
If keeping up with the vast number of openings is overwhelming, then taking a Kelham Island food tour, launched this spring, is a good way to discover a lot in a little time.
The guided tours run by Sophie Barber explore independent Sheffield traders, from brewers to chocolate makers. The artisan tour on Saturdays are popular.