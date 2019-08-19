Excitement builds in Sheffield with new Japanese restaurant set to open on West Street
A new Japanese restaurant is set to open on West Street after sending a teasing message to customers in Sheffield.
Signs have appeared on the former U Buffet site on West Street for new Japanese restaurant ‘Tsuki’.
On their Facebook page, Tsuki promises its customers a ‘new Japanese dining experience for Sheffield’.
The restaurant and bar has posted a picture of its logo on Facebook as well as their description, alongside the teasing message ‘Are you ready Sheffield?’.
However, there is no opening date listed on Facebook or on their website as of yet.
Tsuki will replace Chinese restaurant U Buffet which closed its doors on West Street late last year.
The restaurant shut its doors after a sign appeared stating that it was ‘closed for refurbishment’, but never opened to customers again.
The buffet-style restaurant opened in 2014 and was the second restaurant run by Wai Wing Lee and his family after opening the first site in West Yorkshire.
Billed on their website as '˜the most memorable and enjoyable Chinese buffet in Sheffield', the restaurant was popular with families and students alike.