Food hygiene ratings

The 30 best and worst Sheffield restaurants for food hygiene inspected in September

The Food Standards Agency inspected a number of Sheffield restaurants in September, judging them on their hygiene.

By Dan Windham
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 2:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 2:15 pm

Every business that serves food is inspected by hygiene officers, giving them a score from 0-5.

A top score of 5 means ‘Very Good’ while a bottom score of 0 means ‘Urgent Improvement Necessary’.

This is how all 30 of the businesses inspected in September fared.

1. Dana - 5 stars

214 Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1TG

2. Norfolk Arms - 4 stars

2 Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, S11 7PP

3. Rutland Arms - 3 stars

86 Brown Street, Sheffield, S1 2BS

4. Upshot Espresso - 1 star

355 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HP

