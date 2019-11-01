20 of the best Italian restaurants in Sheffield according to TripAdvisor reviews

Why not try one of these top-rated Sheffield Italian restaurants for a hot pizza or hearty bowl of pasta – as reviewed by TripAdvisor users.
Topping the list on TripAdvisor is Napoli Centro, which has a number of five star reviews. One dinner commented that here you can expect: The true taste of Naples here in Yorkshire.
Napoli Centro Pizzeria, Glossop Road
2. Olive Restaurant, Ecclesall Road
The food was delicious (really delicious) and the service excellent, reads one review of Olive Restaurant, which comes in at second place for Italian restaurants in Sheffield.
Google
3. Dos Amigos, The Dale
One recent diner came to Dos Amigos mistakenly after booking in at the restaurant nextdoor, but called the incident: the best mistake we ever made. They added that the food was fantastic.
Google
4. Piccolos Italian restaurant, Convent Walk
The food was very homey and filling without being massive portions, reads one review of Piccolos. The diner especially recommended the bruschetta.
Google
