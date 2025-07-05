Today (July 5), the England Women side kick-off for their first match of the UEFA European Women’s Championships.

They will be up against the French side at 8pm tonight, as part of the Group D opener.

All eyes are on the Lionesses, as they head to Switzerland to maintain the title they famously won all the way back in 2022.

And with such an exhilarating tournament ahead, there’s no better place to watch it than with mates at the pub.

So we’ve created a list of the nine best sports bars and pubs across the city showing this summer’s unmissable sporting event.

1 . The Common Room, 127 Devonshire St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 7SB The Common Room isn't called 'Sheffield's original sports bar' without good reason. With giant screens and multiple food and drink packages on offer, this spot will create a brilliant atmosphere to enjoy the tournament.

2 . The Ball, Crookes The Ball, on Crookes, will be showing the Euro matches from its huge inside and outdoor screens. Booking is recommended here

3 . The Yates, city centre The Yates are promoting the fact that they will be showing every match of this year's Euros live. So if you want to cheer the lionesses on, surrounded by fellow sports fans, then this city centre spot has got you covered.

4 . Walkabout, Carver Street Walkabout is showing all the Euros matches live, with massive HD screens, ice-cold beers and plenty of food on offer.