Women's Euros 2025: Best pubs and bars in Sheffield to watch the Lionesses battle for glory

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 5th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST

As the Lionesses prepare to kick off in this year’s Euros tournament we look at the best places in Sheffield showing the must-watch summer event.

Today (July 5), the England Women side kick-off for their first match of the UEFA European Women’s Championships.

They will be up against the French side at 8pm tonight, as part of the Group D opener.

All eyes are on the Lionesses, as they head to Switzerland to maintain the title they famously won all the way back in 2022.

And with such an exhilarating tournament ahead, there’s no better place to watch it than with mates at the pub.

So we’ve created a list of the nine best sports bars and pubs across the city showing this summer’s unmissable sporting event.

The Common Room isn't called 'Sheffield's original sports bar' without good reason. With giant screens and multiple food and drink packages on offer, this spot will create a brilliant atmosphere to enjoy the tournament.

1. The Common Room, 127 Devonshire St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 7SB

The Common Room isn't called 'Sheffield's original sports bar' without good reason. With giant screens and multiple food and drink packages on offer, this spot will create a brilliant atmosphere to enjoy the tournament. | Google

The Ball, on Crookes, will be showing the Euro matches from its huge inside and outdoor screens. Booking is recommended here

2. The Ball, Crookes

The Ball, on Crookes, will be showing the Euro matches from its huge inside and outdoor screens. Booking is recommended here | Google

The Yates are promoting the fact that they will be showing every match of this year's Euros live. So if you want to cheer the lionesses on, surrounded by fellow sports fans, then this city centre spot has got you covered.

3. The Yates, city centre

The Yates are promoting the fact that they will be showing every match of this year's Euros live. So if you want to cheer the lionesses on, surrounded by fellow sports fans, then this city centre spot has got you covered. | Google

Walkabout is showing all the Euros matches live, with massive HD screens, ice-cold beers and plenty of food on offer.

4. Walkabout, Carver Street

Walkabout is showing all the Euros matches live, with massive HD screens, ice-cold beers and plenty of food on offer. | 3rd party

