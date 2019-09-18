These are the 30 best pubs in Sheffield according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

Luckily, that’s where the CAMRA Good Beer Guide steps in. These are the 30 best pubs in Sheffield according to their 2020 – to make picking the next pub for your pint that little bit easier.
1. The Bath Hotel, Victoria Street
CAMRA awarded The Bath Hotel a Conservation Design Award for its careful restoration of the original 1930s interior. The pub usually serves three Thornbridge beers alongside three guests worth trying.
2. The Devonshire Cat, Wellington Street
The Devonshire Cat has an impressive 100 beers on offer from around the world and 12 handpumps - so you're spoiled for choice. It's operated by Abbeydale Brewery and there are usually a few of their beers available.
3. Head of Steam, Norfolk Street
This former bank has been a pub for around 20 years and was acquired by Camerons Brewery in 2015. It's comprised of a large single room with a separate seating area at the rear and an outside area.
4. Fagan's, Broad Lane
The challenging Thursday pub quiz is recommended by CAMRA at this traditional pub, which has scarcely changed in 60 years. The walls are adorned with picture of bombers as a tribute to former landlord and pilot Joe Fagan.
