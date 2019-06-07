Sheffield's new Lane7 bowling alley and bar set to open this autumn
A ‘quirky’ new bowling alley and bar is set to open in Sheffield this autumn.
Lane7’s new venue on The Moor will also feature attractions like mini-golf, retro arcade games and pool tables, it has been revealed.
New images show how the latest addition to the resurgent shopping parade could look, with an eclectic mix of styles from industrial lighting and bare brick walls to cabaret lamps and plush seating.
Lane7 already has branches in Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Liverpool, plus plans to open in six more cities, including Sheffield.
It was announced in February last year that the chain would be coming to The Moor, but before now there had been no details of when it was expected to open.
The new bowling alley is part of the third phase of The Moor’s redevelopment, including a new H&M store at the top of the street, where Redgates toy store used to be.
The ongoing transformation, previous stages of which included the opening of The Light cinema and The Moor Market, helped attract 11.2 million visitors to The Moor in 2017 – a 22 per cent increase in footfall from the previous year.
Kirsty Anderson, Lane7’s head of sales and marketing, said: “Lane7 is set to open its doors in Sheffield this autumn, promising the city a unique bowling experience ‘like you’ve never seen before.
“We will be bringing our quirky concept to the city after success across the country with locations in Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Liverpool, up to three further openings scheduled in 2019 and more planned for 2020.
“Located on The Moor, the two-floor venue will provide a family-friendly offer by day before transforming into a bustling nightlife destination which incorporates bowling and an in-house bar with a relaxed food offering and attractions such as mini-golf, retro arcade games, pool and a darts area.”
Lane7’s director Tim Wilks last year said he was ‘excited’ to be a part of what’s happening in Sheffield city centre. He told at the time how the Sheffield branch would have a restaurant and he expected it to feature at least 10 lanes.
The firm’s existing venues offer a range of attractions alongside bowling, including karaoke, beer pong and table tennis.