Sheffield's first whisky festival is taking place - here's why, where and how you can get tickets
Forget gin - Sheffield's first ever festival celebrating the world of whisky is set to take place this summer.
There will be around 100 whisky varieties from around the world at the event, which is being held at independent Abbeydale Road bar Picture House Social on July 13.
"We've been thinking about doing one for years, to be honest", said Tariq Navarone, events co-ordinator for the bar.
"Me and James O'Hara from the group are big whisky drinkers but there's nothing that really caters for that in Sheffield, apart from occasional product tastings, which isn't at the same level.
"Gin is having a real boom at the moment which is great for the industry but with this festival what we'd like to do is introduce more people to drinking whisky .
"For some people who haven't found one they like this is a great opportunity for them to find a whisky they love."
There are other whisky festivals around the world, including in Scotland, America and Manchester.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sheffield's event will also aim to shake off the shackles of stereotyping that mean many think of whisky as a drink to enjoy alone or only in winter.
There will be Japanese whiskys, bourbons and scotch on offer, as well as spirits from speciality and larger brands.
Tariq added: "It's going to be a real celebration of world whisky.
"In future we would like to have it at a bigger venue but for now it is about taking baby steps."
Tickets for the festival cost £27.50 per person, with a free glass and samples included.
There will be private masterclasses from the producers as well as mystery dram tokens which can bought on the day.
A whisky hi-ball bar, live music and a bottle shop will also be in place for visitors.
Follow the Sheffield Whisky Show on Facebook for details, and buy tickets at www.seetickets.com