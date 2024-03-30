With spring having now firmly sprung in Sheffield, what better time to visit one of the city's many fantastic beer gardens.

There are lots of great spots for al fresco drinking at pubs around Sheffield, many with superb views of the surrounding countryside.

Whether you're looking to soak up some sunshine, let the children burn off energy or find a quirky riverside pub in the city centre, there's something for everyone.

We've put together a list of some of the best pubs with beer gardens in Sheffield, based on recommendations by The Star’s readers.

It's not all about the views, or the location, with the quality of the food and beer, and the atmosphere, also proving big factors for readers when choosing their favourite beer gardens.

How many of these beer gardens have you visited, and do you think there are any not on our list which we should have included?

1 . The Strines Inn, Bradfield The Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road in the pretty Sheffield village of Bradfield, is Grade II-listed and according to Historic England dates back to the 17th century. Overlooking the Strines Reservoir, it serves a range of traditional pub favourites, features open fires and has an enclosed play area. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . The Fat Cat, Kelham Island The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, is a Sheffield institution with a quirky beer garden loved by many. Mike Legat gave it a thumbs up for the beer-related memorabilia on the walls. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Rivelin, Stannington From its vantage point high on a hillside, The Rivelin, at the junction of Roscoe Bank and Tofts Lane, offers splendid rural views from its beer garden. Cal James called it 'divine'. Photo: The Rivelin Hotel Photo Sales

4 . Malin Bridge Inn The Malin Bridge Inn, near Hillsborough, is popular with Sheffield Wednesday fans. Mark Stephen Swanston called the beer garden there 'very nice', adding that 'lots of effort' had been put in there. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales