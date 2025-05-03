In an era when micro-pubs and restorations are all the rage, there are still many pubs in Sheffield where old-school credibility has kept them in business for decades, like The Grapes.

Just as interesting, though, are the pubs that haven’t been around for centuries but recognised that cosy seats, familiar decor and real ale are the way to go, like The Brown Bear and Neepsend Social Club.

Of course, a worrying number of pubs have been forced to call last orders over the past few years – but mercifully, the beloved boozers on this list are still serving pints in traditional surroundings.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 11 of Sheffield’s still-standing ‘proper’ pubs.

1 . The Grapes, on Trippet Lane This cash-only pub on Trippet Lane is famous as the venue where the Arctic Monkeys played their first gig and is packed with character, tradition, and a room dedicated to John F. Kennedy. even the music is selected with a jukebox. It is also said to sell "more Guinness than any other pub in Yorkshire." | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . The Brown Bear, Norfolk Street Pulling your phone out and scrolling are expressly forbidden at this Norfolk Street pub. The Brown Bear is a cash-only, phone-free, no-swearing pub that wants all its patrons to put their technology away and talk to one another. Incidentally, a pint of Samuel Smith's Dark Mild (3.4%) is just £2.40. | NW Photo: DW Photo Sales

3 . The Red Deer, on Pitt Street Tucked off to the side of the comparatively jumping West Street, The Red Deer pub, on Pitt Street, offers a traditional alternative for those looking for a quiet pint of real ale and their pick of classics like beer-battered fish and chips. | National World Photo Sales

4 . The Three Tuns, on Silver Street Head This wedge-shaped architectural curiousity on Silver Street Head is Sheffield city centre's small scale answer to New York's famous Flatiron building, which it predates by more than half a century. The Three Tuns has recently come under new management, with leaseholder Jim Butterall saying he hopes to focus on inclusivity, comfort and good beer. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales