Popular Sheffield city centre wine bar reportedly closes one year after opening
A popular Sheffield city centre wine bar has reportedly closed after just one year in business.
Barkers Music Lounge opened in late 2018 at Barker’s Pool in what used to be a branch of the failed furniture firm Multiyork.
However, it has been shut for the past few weekends and is now listed as permanently closed on WhatPub.
The wine bar offered regular live music and was a popular spot for visitors heading out to the city centre.
Developers were given the go-ahead in May last year to convert the then vacant former furniture store into a watering hole.
A covering letter from Vernon Lewis, submitted with the application, said: “With this area being under redevelopment and the level of funding we will be injecting into the project we are asking for this change of use to happen quickly.
“With this property being a council property we hope that this matter can be dealt with urgently.”
Nearby Fargate has recently been rocked by fashion retailers Next and River Island closing their doors.
River Island had a poster in the window of its Fargate store advertising a ‘closing down sale with five days to go’.
The fashion retailer is the latest in a string of chains to opt for a switch to the ever-expanding Moor.
Next and H&M have either closed or are due to be closing their Fargate outlets to move into new premises and the River Island unit could soon be set to be replaced by Metro Bank.
However, Sheffield Council is proposing to consult with owners and occupiers of buildings on Fargate and surrounding streets about how to give the area a new identity.