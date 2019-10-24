Popular Ecclesall Ale Club to open new sister bar in Sheffield just in time for Christmas
Since opening its doors in November 2017, Ecclesall Ale Club has become one of the best places to drink in Sheffield.
Opened by father and son team James and Robert Eardley, the pub became Sheffield’s only brewery-led micro pub.
It has gained huge popularity selling Brew Foundation beers as well as more than 100 other brands of beer in cask, keg and bottle form.
Now, the popular bar has announced that it will soon have a ‘little sister’ as they open The Fulwood Ale Club.
The new bar will open on Brooklands Avenue, Fulwood, and are hoping to open their doors at the beginning of December.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We have some good news! - The lease is now finalised (woo hoo!) so building work can begin this week.
“Taking into account the delay with the lease, I now anticipate the opening date being closer to the beginning of December but I'll keep you posted and upload some pics as time goes on.
“Once I have a proper opening date in mind I'll post details of the opening do (which will be in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity) which you're all invited to of course!
“I look forward to raising a glass with you all soon. If anyone has any questions or suggestions please don't hesitate to get in touch.”