The Harley announces Sheffield reopening date and offers customers sneak-peek inside
One of Sheffield’s best-loved pubs is set to reopen very soon and has offered fans a sneak-peek inside.
The Harley announced its shock closure earlier this year via Facebook, blaming mounting financial pressures meaning the business was ‘no longer viable’.
Despite the lease being put up for sale less than a month later, owners Mitchells & Butlers decided to take over running the premises itself.
The Harley will now reopen on Thursday, October 17 and said they are looking to fill Fridays and Saturday with ‘great bands, indie, Brit pop and originals’.
Bosses say that the venue has undergone an extensive refurb, complete with an exciting new menu, and have even offered a sneak-peek inside.
A spokesperson said: “Join us for the launch of The Harley, newly refurbished with a delicious new food and drinks menu and the friendliest team in Sheffield! Opens 5pm - 2am, food served until 10pm.”
The Harley has hosted a number of high-profile acts in Sheffield including Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J, The XX and Royal Blood.
Announcing its closure on Facebook, The Harley wrote: “It brings us great sadness that we have to shut The Harley with immediate effect. Mounting financial pressures, much like many other music venues across the country, means that the business was no longer viable.
“The Harley, over the years, has been a beacon for new music, bands, and grassroots promoters and a home for the fantastic independent restaurant, Twisted Burger Company. The venue may have come to an end, but the memories will live on.”
A spokesman for Mitchells & Butlers, which operates around 1,700 restaurants and pubs across the UK, said: “From time to time we review our estate and have taken the decision to invest in this business.
“We expect to be reopening the Harley in the autumn this year, retaining a live music presence whilst enhancing the offer of the iconic Sheffield destination.”