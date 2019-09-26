Festival with 120 gins and rums coming to Sheffield this autumn

A drinks festival will bring 120 different gins and rums to Sheffield in a joint celebration of both spirits.

By Ellen Beardmore
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 13:05 pm
Visitors enjoying a previous gin and rum festival, which is now coming to Sheffield

The Gin & Rum Festival is at Trafalgar Warehouse in the city centre on Saturday October 5.

It will bring over 60 different gins and 60 different rums for visitors to try. The event will also offer live entertainment and a selection of street food. The event will run afternoon and evening sessions, from 12:30 pm until 5pm followed by an evening session at 6:30pm to 11pm.

Festival founder, Bobby Nanua, said: “We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities, now it is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to over 30 other cities."

Tickets can be purchased at www.ginandrumfestival.com.​​​​​​​​​​​​​, and include a glass, satchel and book. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​