5 Sheffield pubs serving the best pints of Guinness

Sheffield may be some 200 miles from Dublin as the crow flies, but that doesn’t stop you getting a top pint of Guinness here.
The Steel City is home to some excellent pubs which know how to pour the perfect pint of the celebrated Irish stout.
They include three historic and much-loved Irish watering holes, along with two relative newcomers to Sheffield’s pub scene.
They’re all popular for much more than just their Guinness, with punters praising the warm welcome, excellent atmosphere, good food and the variety of other drinks available.
1. Fagan's
Fagan's, on Broad Lane, on the edge of the city centre, is one of Sheffield's most iconic pubs. It's famed for its live music, Pete McKee's famous 'The Snog' mural on one of its walls, and for its Guinness, of course. The pub, whose owners include Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, has a 4.6/5 rating from 573 Google reviews. One punter called it a 'lovely little Irish boozer' with a 'real homely atmosphere' and 'superb' Guinness, while another described it as a 'top quality pub with a real old school feel' and a 'brilliant atmosphere on a Friday night'. Photo: National World
2. Dog & Partridge
The Dog & Partridge pub on Trippet Lane in Sheffield city centre is a historic pub dating back to 1796. It has a 4.5/5 rating from 583 Google reviews. One visitor called it a 'gem of a pub', while another said it was a 'proper traditional pub' which served 'probably one of the best pints of Guinness I’ve had'. Photo: National World
3. Blind Monkey
The Blind Monkey, on Whitehouse Lane, in Walkley, Sheffield, is a relatively new pub in a pretty 1846 building, which retains its Victorian façade and fireplace. It has a 4.6/5 rating from 453 Google reviews. One punter called it a 'hidden gem' with a 'fantastic atmosphere' and 'fantastic food', which managed to be both 'spacious and cosy at the same time'. Photo: Google
4. The Grapes
The Grapes, on Trippet Lane in the city centre, is a traditional pub well known for serving one of Sheffield's best pints of Guinness (the huge Guinness mural on the wall is a clue they know how to do things right here). It was also the site of the Arctic Monkeys' first ever gig, back in 2003. It has a 4.6/5 rating from 691 Google reviews, with more than 100 of those reviews mentioning the 'fantastic' Guinness. Photo: Dean Atkins
