5 Sheffield pubs serving the best pints of Guinness

4 . The Grapes

The Grapes, on Trippet Lane in the city centre, is a traditional pub well known for serving one of Sheffield's best pints of Guinness (the huge Guinness mural on the wall is a clue they know how to do things right here). It was also the site of the Arctic Monkeys' first ever gig, back in 2003. It has a 4.6/5 rating from 691 Google reviews, with more than 100 of those reviews mentioning the 'fantastic' Guinness. Photo: Dean Atkins