The perfect budget friendly make-up brushes 

Finding the best tools of the trade is just as important as finding the perfect make-up products to apply.

And Brushworks' new range of Unicorn brushes tick all the boxes with the added bonus that they come with a purse friendly price tag and fun eye-catching colours.

Brushworks Foundation Brush . RRP: 7.00

Starting at just £7 the range features all the brushes you need to complete your full face make-up routine.

As well as separate brushes the new range, that is exclusive to Tesco, features a Complete Face Set containing a selection of four essential brushes for just £20.00 and a Precision Eye and Brow Set containing a selection of five essential brushes at £19

I tested out the foundation brush, priced at £7, and was impressed with the quality. The tapered design of the brush made it easy to apply foundation seamlessly across all contours of my face.

The foundation brush worked equally well with both liquid and cream products and was easy to swipe over the face for a more full coverage look or buff into the skin for a more natural finish.

I did find I had to use slightly more foundation with this brush than usually but could not fault the finish.

I also tried the powder blush brush, priced at £8. The long fibres are perfect for applying bronzer, blush and setting powder and the brush is super soft on the skin.

Both brushes were so easy to clean and were good as new after each wash.

The new range is also cruelty-free and vegan friendly.

I was really impressed with these brushes that won’t break the bank.

To view the full range visit www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/302196933