Star of BBC’s The Apprentice Frances Bishop brings her children’s clothing shop to Sheffield

Small shoppers are at the heart of everything Frances Bishop does, and now the clothing children’s shop owner is opening a new branch.

Star of hit BBC show The Apprentice, wife, mum-of-one and successful entrepreneur, Frances is the founder of discount children’s fashion outlet The Pud Store.

The business was launched in 2015 and the company’s arrival at Sheffield shopping centre Crystal Peaks follows successful openings in Doncaster, Newark and Mansfield.

Frances, who is mum to Oscar, prides herself on being welcoming to all families, and is looking forward to bringing her shop to Sheffield.

She said: “We’re not flouncy, we’re not snooty, we’re an upfront business selling a fantastic range of stock at prices every family can afford.

“No matter what your bank balance, people want their children to look nice and that’s what the Pud approach is all about.”

Frances is proud to run an independent brand, and is looking forward to getting to know her new customers – as she does in each of her stores.

She said: “I remember retail back in the day when it was still a very personal experience, where you would go into a local shop and everybody would know your name.

“Somewhere along the way that seems to have gone but that’s what I want to bring back.

“They say the high street is in decline but it isn’t, it’s just moving into a new era of independents, which is exactly how Pud works.”

“Humans are born with the need to interact and not just to interact behind a screen and online.

“Our shops are proving so popular not just because of the fantastic bargains but because we have a team who want to talk to you.”

Due to the nature of the business, which sells end of season and last season stock, new items come in and goes out very quickly. It’s hardly surprising when you can buy a pair of shoes for just £5.

The Pud Facebook page, which followed by 20,000 enthusiastic shoppers, is where Frances, who works around the clock, keeps fans up-to-date with what’s available in store.

As families are at the centre of Pud and everything Frances does, the company also has a payment plan option so mums and dads can spread the cost to pay day if needs be.

Frances said: “As I’m a mother, I know what mums want when they’re shopping. It feels like the success of Pud is very much part of a retail revolution and I say its time to welcome people back into shops and give them the retail experience they’ll enjoy.”

The Pud Store will open in Crystal Peaks shopping centre on Saturday, May 11.

For more information about the brand, please visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thepudstore.

You can also follow the shop Twitter at twitter.com/thepudstore. You can also follow Frances at twitter.com/franbishop_