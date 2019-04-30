Smyths Toys is giving away free LEGO in all of its stores this weekend

LEGO fans can pick up some freebies this weekend, as Smyths Toys is hosting an exclusive giveaway at stores all across the country.

The children's toy chain will be giving out free LEGO at its superstores in the UK and Northern Ireland throughout the morning on Saturday 4 May.

Smyths Toys is hosting an exclusive free giveaway on LEGO this weekend

Must-have LEGO

The free giveaway will be held from 9am this Saturday and will run while stocks last.

The offer celebrates the arrival of new Star Wars and Marvel Avengers LEGO sets in Smyths stores around the UK, as well as on their website.

The giveaway also coincides with the reveal of LEGO's new Harry Potter sets for 2019, which include the Knight Bus, Hogwarts clock tower and a Triwizard tournament set, all currently only available on the LEGO website.

Special visitors

Some lucky customers can also look forward to meeting some of their favourite LEGO and Star Wars characters in store, with numerous pop-ups planned on the day.

These are the stores which will be welcoming a special visitor this weekend:

- Bristol - LEGO Emmet

- Edinburgh - LEGO Lucy

- Rayleigh Weir - Stormtrooper and Commander Versio

- Tamworth - Special-Ops Trooper and Stormtrooper

- Ashford - Two Stormtroopers

- Sheffield - Imperial Gunner

- Milton Keynes - Two Stormtroopers

- Team Valley Gateshead - X-Wing and Luke Skywalker

- Leeds Crown Point - X-Wing

- Walsall S - Stormtrooper

- Salford - Two Mandalorians

- Luton - Two Stormtroopers

To find your nearest Smyths Toys superstore, you can check the online store locator.