Retro fans of all sizes are welcome at Miss Samantha’s Vintage

‘Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful’ is the uplifting slogan written on the wall at Miss Samatha’s Vintage store.

It’s one of the first things I noticed when I wandered in to the Walkley store, (after I finished admiring the beautiful outfits and pretty fairy lights in the window).

Samantha's Vintage in Walkley for City Buzz Shopping. Picture Scott Merrylees

Here, everyone is encouraged to embrace their love for retro style, but wear it how they wish. The most dedicated vintage fans can find everything they need to dress head-to-toe in the best quality re-production items, but those who prefer a vintage flavour can find a unique handmade hair flower, a pair of earrings or shoes, or a handbag to give their look a retro twist.

The shop is run by Sam Parsonage, who is arguably her store's best advertisement. Dressed in a vintage blue dress, Sam is her own customer – but that’s part of the reason why her shop is so successful.

She said: “I started this shop in March this year because I wanted to sell pretty dresses. It all just took off from there.

“My slogan is vintage with a modern twist. This is vintage re-pro clothing; so basically new clothing that has been produced to look like a vintage style. I dress in these clothes myself, but found that I was having to order online and I wanted the shop experience trying things on properly before buying.

“I feel like I’m on a journey with my customers, I listen to them and if there’s a particular brand or product line that they want then I will try and get that in for them.

“I have regular customers who will come in just to see what new items I’ve got so I will try to order something new every week.”

Brands on offer include Ruby Shoo, Hell Bunny, Lady Vintage, Lindy Bop, Voodoo Vixen and Pretty Retro.

Sam also supports other local makers, selling accessories from Imogen’s Imaginations and The Crafting Jones.

She is also proud to welcome everyone to her shop.

She said: “I always loved the glamour of actresses, such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, in the black and white films of the 1940s. They just had lovely, elegant looks and I think that’s still an inspiration for a lot of ladies now.

“I didn’t start wearing dresses until a few years ago myself though so and I want to make sure everyone feels welcome.

“My oldest customer is 86-years-old and she wears a petticoat and a vintage style dress every day, no matter what the weather. Others might only want to wear a dress for a special occasion, or may only want vintage accessories. I want everyone to be happy here.”

Visit Miss Samantha’s Vintage at 358 South Road, Walkley. It is the dream shop for you if you want to wear classic vintage designs, from size 8 to 22 or XS to 4XL – size is just a number here.

You can also search for ‘Miss Samantha’s Vintage’ on Facebook and Instagram to see photos of items for sale.