New Barbour International store opens in Meadowhall and shoppers are very excited

The new Barbour International store has opened at Meadowhall and it's safe tos ay customers are very excited.

Meadowhall announced that the new store opened this morning at the shopping centre; the first UK store to open outside of London.

New Barbour International - Credit: Meadowhall

Any customers that visit today will receive a free tote bag with their purchase.

The store’s opening comes following the £100 million transformation which saw a raft of new shops opening at Meadowhall.

A number of stores including Apple, AllSaints, River Island and Primark were also renovated but that hasn’t been the end of development.

Barbour International is one of many new stores to be opening in Meadowhall including Skopes, Whistles and Santoro.

New Barbour International - Credit: Meadowhall

And, judging from the pictures, it looks like the new Barbour International store will be attracting a lot of customers very quickly.

New Barbour International - Credit: Meadowhall