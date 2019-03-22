What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, March 22, 2019

GENERAL

Sheffield Photographic Society, Annual Exhibition, Sheffield Cathedral, Church Street, Sheffield S1 1HA, free entrance during normal Cathedral opening times.

Coffee Morning, find out about activities, volunteering opportunities, or just enjoy a cuppa and a chat, Foxhill Forum, 31-33 Wolfe Road, S6 1BT, drop-in between 10.30-12.30pm. Rosalind tel. 0114 2315522.

Sheffield Print Workshop, Enjoy the creative atmosphere of this exciting and supportive print workshop. You can explore Non-toxic etching, dry-point, wood cut and engraving, lino cut, collagraph and photo-etch. All taught by experienced, award winning local artist Peter York, 9.30-12.30pm, 1-4pm, £60 includes all materials and home made soup a lunchtime. All taught in the Meersbrook area of the city, tel. 07749216291. peterpainterprint@btinternet.com or www.peterpainterprintmaker.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

Exhibition, Unsung Heroes, Hawley Collection, Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, Sheffield, S3 8RY. www.hawleytoolcollection.com www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum

Exhibition, Who We Are: Photographs by Martin Jenkinson, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Construction House, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN. Tel. 0114 2756131. info@s1artspace.org www.s1artspace.org

Exhibition, Radical Materials, S1 Artspace, 1 Norwich Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5PN. Tel. 0114 2756131. www.s1artspace.org

Exhibition, Me & Eu, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Leonardo da Vinci, A Life in Drawing, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, free entry.

Exhibition, The Vehicle of Nature, by Universal Everything, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield, free entry.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

THEATRE

Macbeth, English Touring Opera, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£36.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Ben Fogle, Tales from the Wilderness, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £27.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ensemble 360, Czech, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £13, £6 u26 & unwaged. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Civic Scratch, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm, pay what you decide. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, presented by Cut-Up Theatre Company, The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Rotherham, 7.30pm, £8 + 25p booking fee. Ticket info: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cut-up-theatre-company

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots of fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, St.Andrews Church Hall, Brinsworth, Lower Primary 4.30-5.30pm, Upper Primary 5.30-6.30pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.30-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Swimming, women only, beginners to experienced. Female lifeguard/instructor. Heeley Pool and Gym, S8 0XQ, 10.30-11.30am, school term time, £2 a session. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Chairobics, plus games and social afterwards, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

***********

Saturday, March 23, 2019

GENERAL

Jumble Sale, Grenoside Scout and Guide HQ, Saltbox Lane, Grenoside, S35 8QS, 12-2pm, entrance fee 50p, (kids free). Loads of great bargains at rock bottom prices. Clothes, shoes, handbags, bedding, curtains, kitchenware, bric-a-brac, children's toys, etc. Everything must go. Good quality, clean donations taken 7-7.30pm on Friday, March 22, or 9.30-10.30am on the day. No electrical items, thanks. All proceeds to Grenoside Scout and Guide Group.

Reilly and Nitikman, celebrate the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Bradfield Village Hall, 7pm, £12.40, tickets from Flask End Post office, www.bradflix.co.uk or Jim, tel. 2851951.

Mosaic and Mindfulness, with Diana Storey, A full day workshop for adults who want to learn a new skill whilst making a mandala in mosaic. The workshop will cover meditation and theory behind mandalas and experimental abstract art techniques. No previous experience is necessary and all materials and equipment are provided. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-3pm, £50. For more information and to book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Concord AllStars, Sheffield’s triple National Champion junior marching band, learn to play brass and percussion or dance in a friendly and informal setting. Ages 8 to 16 years, no experience required all instruments provided free of charge. Croft House Centre, Garden Street, Sheffield, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. For more details tel. 0114 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

THEATRE

Elizabeth I, English Touring Opera, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, tkts £28-£36.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Steeleye Span, The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £27.20, £25.20 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

The Jimmy Shand Story, The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tkts £22.70 tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Justin Moorhouse, Northern Joker, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tkts £14, £5 unwaged. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Glory, Jump Club, Barnsley, 7.30pm, tkts £4. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Ensemble 360, performs music for piano and strings by Mozart, Dvorak and more, presented by Ian Skelly, Crucible Studio Theatre, 7.15-9.30pm, tickets £20/£14/£5 for u35s, students and first-time attenders, tel. 0114 2496000. www.musicintheround.co.uk

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, presented by Cut-Up Theatre Company, The Wesley Centre, Maltby, Rotherham, 7.30pm, £8 + 25p booking fee. Ticket info: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cut-up-theatre-company

Victoria, Northern Ballet, The Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. wwwsheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Barnsley Academy, Lower Primary 10-11am, Upper Primary 11-12pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Overeaters Anonymous, Are you obsessed with food, eating or your weight? Are thoughts about your weight affecting how you live your life? Do you eat when you are not hungry? Do you go on eating binges or avoid eating, for no apparent reason? Whatever problem you may be having with food you are welcome in Overeaters Anonymous. We are not a diet club. We are a 12-Step fellowship. Meetings in Sheffield, 2.30pm. Details Helen tel. 07799613071. www.oagb.org.uk

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Children’s Football Training, age 4-14, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 11am. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

*************

Sunday, March 24, 2019

GENERAL

The Salvation Army, meetings at The Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 6pm, everybody welcome. Tel. 01142348403.

Open Circle, 3pm, £1. Divine Service, 6.30pm, donation. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Ministry of the Light of Christ, New French Church, Challoner Meeting Room, Challoner Green, Westfield, 2-4pm, all welcome. Contact Rev. Jacques Kinsiona tel. 07438212035.

THEATRE

Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 1pm & 3pm, tkts £8, £6 conc. £5 child. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Standing at the Sky’s Edge, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, tickets and info. tel. 0114 2496000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

DANCE

Sunday Sequence Dance, Davy Sports Club, Prince of Wales Road, 7.45-10.30pm. All welcome. For further details tel. 0114 2693071.

Ballroom/Latin Dancing classes, all ages, social dances, private lessons available, Our Lady & St Thomas, Meadowhead, Ann tel. 2748587.

Ballroom & Latin Dance, at Drapers Dance Centre, High St, Beighton, 8-10pm, tel: 2695703.

Social Dancing, popular sequence, ballroom, and latin, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30-10.30pm. Tel. Barry 01226 291023.

Blitz Modern Jive Dance Classes & Social, begs welcome, no partner required, at Askern Miners Welfare Club, Manor Way, Askern, Nr Doncaster, 7.30-10.30pm, tel: 07808 067601.

HEALTH

Zumba Sundays, Powers Gym, Stannington, 10.30am, tel. 01142 336756.

Sunday Evening Meditation, 24 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EA, 6.30-7.30pm. Bkg ess. Sheffield Brahma Kumaris, tel. 0114 2306781. www.bkwsu.org/uk/sheffield

SPORT

No Strings Badminton, turn up, play, have fun, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 10.30-12pm, £2 each, adults and children welcome. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 9-12pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Shaolin Kung Fu, The Fitness Club, Sheffield Rd. Chesterfield, 4-5.30pm, tel. 07960 531968.

*************