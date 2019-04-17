Teenagers replace wrecked bench in Sheffield woods, by making another...

Two public-spirited teenagers have restored a vandalised bench for the use of walkers in Brincliffe Woods.

Seventeen-year olds Andrew Thompson and Tim Griffin often take a walk through Brincliffe Woods with pet dog Summer.

Recently they discovered that a bench in the woods, that overlooks countryside and allotments from its strategic spot, had been vandalised and broken in two.

The two A-level design and technology students at Birkdale and Notre Dame schools set themselves a Sunday afternoon project and constructed a new bench to replace the former one.

Andrew’s mother, Emma Thompson said: “The first thing I knew about the bench was when I walked the dog and they met me in the woods and showed me the completed project.

“They’ve made a very good job of it. Apparently they created a great deal of interest as they worked on the bench out there in the woodland .

“I think it was a spontaneous action but a lot of people will appreciate it as many go and walk their dogs through those woods or just go for a stroll or a jog .

“It appears to have been mindless vandalism behind the former bench being wrecked, which is a great shame.

“But it was a very positive action that the boys took.

“Tim has a lathe and they often spend hours working on designs together, on items such as wooden bowls. I don’t think they had made a bench previously.

“They disappeared for an entire afternoon and that was the result.

“Maybe they can use the project for their design and technology A-level work. ”

The Friends of Brincliffe Edge Wood meet there about once a month to plant and litter pick.