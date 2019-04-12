Sheffield volunteers support national ‘Keep It Tidy’ spring clean campaign

Volunteers from Places for People have taken part in a Great British Spring Clean campaign event in Sheffield.

The campaign, hosted by UK-based independent environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, aims to get half a million people to clear up litter, increase awareness of plastic pollution, and promote recycling throughout March and April.

It’s believed to be the country’s biggest ever mass participation environmental campaign.

The Places for People event took place at Lower Manor in Sheffield, and was led the property management, development, regeneration and leisure company’s team manager, Gwen Beer.

Gwen said: “The Great British Spring Clean has offered a fantastic opportunity for colleagues and customers to work together on this team activity, to do something positive towards improving the local area.

“We’ve had positive feedback and we will be looking for opportunities to plan similar events locally in the future.”

Head of Neighbourhoods at Places for People, Mark Viggars added: “This project is part of our approach and commitment of managing and providing places where people want to live – and echoes our ethos of building communities that thrive, today and in the long term.

“Throughout the project we’ve supported housing schemes in 11 different areas across the UK, arranging litter picks, cleanups and a range of other environmental improvements.

“It’s been a great success and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”

The Great British Spring Clean runs from March 22 to April 23.

Visit www.keepbritaintidy.org​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ for more details on how to get involved in projects in your local area.