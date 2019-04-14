Kids encouraged to get active during family fun day in Sheffield

A host of activities were on offer during a family fun day aimed at encouraging children to stay active during the holidays.

Active Summer Camps, a new business set up to provide summer holiday camps for children aged between five and 17, hosted the event at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club in hopes of bringing the community together ahead of a season of programmes starting in July.

Scarlet Peters at the family Fun Day at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club ahead of a season of Summer Camps which start on July 22nd.

READ MORE: Police hunt car on false plates in Rotherham

During the day visitors were given chance to take part in a number of sporting activities, with everything from mini golf to tennis, and other non-sporting activities such as a treasure hunt, various arts and crafts and live entertainment.

Billed as the ‘perfect Easter holiday activity for all the family’, all proceeds raised from the event will now be donated to the Ridgeway community.

Active Summer Camps was set up by George Powdill, a Sports Management graduate with extensive experience working at the London Marathon, Commonwealth games and summer camps in America.

Scarlet Peters at the family Fun Day at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club ahead of a season of Summer Camps which start on July 22nd.

He said: “I did three summers working at Camp Awosting in America which is incredible, it is an overnight all boys camp.

“This is slightly different but the idea is pretty similar – to get kids involved in activities during the summer holidays instead of not knowing what to do.

“So we’re starting off as a six-week programme this summer 2019 and the aim is to then extend into other school holidays as well.

READ MORE: Child development professionals call for more emotional support for children at Sheffield meeting

Grace Peters takes part in the Family Fun Day at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club ahead of a season of Summer Camps which start on July 22nd.

“We’d like to make it as affordable as possible for the parents as well because we know childcare can be expensive but as engaging for the kids when they come as well so they get the most out of the programme.”

The business, which is registered with Ofsted, will be providing day and week long camps starting from July 22 and running until August 30.

Each camp will offer a range of sporting and non-sporting activities, with day camps operating for children aged between five and 14.

There will also be a Leader In Training programme for 15 to 17-year-olds, where they can work with Sport Leaders UK to gain skills through recognised qualifications.

Scarlett Pilcher at the Family Fun Day at Ridgeway Sports & Social Club ahead of a season of Summer Camps which start on July 22nd.

George added: “It could help with children’s health and it could also help with crime in the area so that children aren’t on the streets in the summer holidays.

“But, the big idea is to get them involved in team sports or getting them involved in a new activity that they might not have tried before. As simple as an activity like photography, we’re going to be offering that this summer so the children are able to take their own pictures and edit them.

“It is just a little bit of a different twist on a summer camp.”

READ MORE: Police appeal after teenager loses leg in crash

Active Summer Camps will also be working with both Sheffield Hallam and the University of Sheffield to offer opportunities for students.

To find out more or to book a place for a child visit: www.activesummercamps.co.uk