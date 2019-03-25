Free family cycling festival in Sheffield

British Cycling and HSBC UK have announced that they will be returning to Sheffield and Leeds this summer following the success of last year’s free, family cycling events.

The HSBC UK Let’s Ride Sheffield will take place on Sunday July 14 when city centre roads will be closed to motor traffic to give thousands of locals the perfect opportunity to explore their city in the saddle.

HSBC UK Let’s Ride events – which this year aim to build excitement across the country in the run-up to the UCI Road World Championships in September - inspire people to get on their bikes to combat some of the societal issues that affect major cities in Britain. Tying in closely with local cultural attractions, participants are given the unique opportunity to swap their car for the saddle and discover more of their city from a different perspective, on a bike.

There will also be a range of community-led attractions along the route and at festival zones suitable for all ages and cycling abilities, as well as activities for those looking for a day out with family and friends, including music performances, a bike maintenance area, food and drink stalls, and a zone dedicated to several British Cycling recreation initiatives, from children’s learn-to-ride programme, HSBC UK Ready Set Ride, to HSBC Go-Ride, and women-only HSBC UK Breeze.

Mary Lea, Cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “Linking up British Cycling and HSBC UK Let’s Ride is always a key date in our city’s sporting calendar and a great day for all the family. As The Outdoor City, giving people the chance to explore our city centre and beautiful parks and gardens completely traffic-free, is one of our strongest assets.

“Cycling for fun or for travel has many benefits so I hope we’ll see lots of Sheffielders come along and be inspired to take up cycling.”

HSBC UK Let’s Ride Sheffield will be the sixth in a series of 14 events across Great Britain this summer, which are a key part of British Cycling and HSBC UK’s vision to get two million more people on a bike by 2020. Over 135,000 people attended last year’s events, cycling a combined total of over 1,494,150km in the process.

Full details of the day’s activities and routes will be announced in due course. To register, visit www.letsride.co.uk