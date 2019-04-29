Over 100 ales, beer and cider on offer at May Bank Holiday festival in Sheffield

Over 100 varieties of ale, craft beer, and cider will be on offer at the Sheffield Beer Fest this month.

Taking place in Sheffield Students' Union Beer Garden and bars between May 4 and 6, the festival is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

There will also be pop-up gin and cocktail bars, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

There will be live music to provide entertainment for attendees throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

There will also be a Tuesday Club Reggae Takeover on Sunday featuring Earl Gateshead, as well as brewer talks and food.

The festival will be open from 2pm to 12am Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. Children will be allowed to attend with their parents until 8.30pm.