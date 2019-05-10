New look and top chef guidance for Sheffield Indian restaurant

Indian restaurant Urban Choola – on Ecclesall Road – has been relaunched with a new look and menu.

A relaunch event was held at Urban Choola last week, where guests could sample new dishes including a juicy duck and chicken seekh kebab, the popular street food starter dahi puri, melt-in-the-mouth lamb rogan josh and mega prawns in a thick, coconut-rich sauce.

The lamb rogan josh and Kodampuli Malabar prawn at Urban Choola

Sanjay Gour, from Michelin-recommended Dastaan in Epsom and a friend of owner Anurag Singh, was brought in to oversee the new menu.

They have worked together on dishes, which also includes falooda kulfi or “Indian-style sundaes” for dessert, filled with fruits, rose water syrup and sweet basil seeds.

Bollywood dancers were planned for the new outside seating area, which fronts on to Ecclesall Road, but were called off due to rain.

The restaurant has been revamped in stages by Anurag over the last year, with a new, brighter decor and more modern look.

Mumbai speciality, the famous keema pav featuring fiery minced lamb, peas and potatoes on crusty buttered bread, remains in place as a starter.

Ridgeway organisers are hosting their spring farmers and craft market this Sunday, May 19.

It will be held at Ridgeway Sports and Social Club from 11am until 3pm, at Main Road, Ridgeway. There will be 50 artisan stalls selling a huge variety of locally farmed and produced foods and a food hamper worth at least £100 to win.