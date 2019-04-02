Give an Edo Sushi experience a try at Cutlery Works

I have to admit that sushi isn’t something I go for often, writes Ann Holmes.

However, after taking a wander through Cutlery Works a few days back, Edo Sushi on the second floor caught my eye.

So when I heard about its saké and food tasting experience, I knew this was one to try.

Although we were a little taken back that it was to be a stand up event, it certainly didn’t hinder the evening.

The restaurant had invited Hiroko Nishitani from London to host the experience.

Hiroko was simply lovely. She shared the interesting history of saké, her own family experiences with it and even gave the group a few words of advice on how to order it in Japan.

The aim of the night was to try out a range of drinks that Edo Sushi will soon be introducing onto its menu.

We began with a honjozo saké, served in a wine glass on the rocks. This was paired with salmon sashimi- raw salmon served with ginger and wasabi.

As expected, the pair complimented each other beautifully and all guests seemed to enjoy. Raw salmon isn’t usually my first port of call, but the quality of the fish was amazing and full of flavour.

A junmai saké was up next, which was much more savoury than our first taster. Many around the table liked this particular drink and Hiroko did not hesitate to refill empty glasses.

The owner of Edo Sushi, Tomo Hasegawa served up squid tempura with this drink, which turned out to be my ultimate favourite.

The squid was well cooked and juicy, served with ponzu dip, a citrus themed version of soy sauce. A ginjo saké was next on the list, paired with pork gyoza. These pork dumplings were little pockets bursting with taste.

This saké worked as a great palette cleanser for the drink finale – a special sparkling saké. As Hiroko predicted, this drink went down a treat with everyone for its sweet flavour and refreshing bubbles.

The evening was finished off with a raffle, the tickets consisting of beautiful origami swans every guest had been asked to pick from.

Overall the Edo Sushi tasting experience was wonderful. And for just £30, each guest was given plenty of beautiful food, never saw an empty glass and received a free Kubota saké towel.

The restaurant’s upcoming class, Let’s Roll is one to look out for, coming to Cutlery Works on April 7. Tomo and co-owner Mike will be teaching guests how to make and roll sushi.

To get involved, visit Edo’s Facebook page.