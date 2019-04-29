From scuba and physics to patisserie with new Sheffield cooking masterclasses 

When former scuba instructor Yasmin Lee moved from Malaysia to Australia, she felt she could do anything she set her mind to.

The University of Sheffield zoology graduate decided to get a job in an artisan bakery – and soon found herself taking on shifts in the kitchen.

Several years, and a few thousand miles later, pastry chef Yasmin is about to launch a brand new venture back in her university home town after moving back to the Steel City.

She and business partner, artisan baker Doris Lowman, are the brains behind Quince and Crumb, which will show budding bakers how to master their passion for patisserie.

“When I moved to Australia I felt that because I was in a new city, I could do anything”, said Yasmin, who also works at the Seven Hills Bakery on Sharrowvale Road and undertook professional cookery qualifications after moving back to Sheffield four years ago.

“I got a job in an artisan bakery, they gave me some shifts in the kitchen and it was while I was there I got into patisserie.

“We were abroad for about six years and decided to make Sheffield home because both my partner and I wanted to study, he wanted to go back to do a masters, and we have lots of friends who stayed here.”

Yasmin, who lives in Upperthorpe, and physics graduate Doris of Kelham Island, who now works at Upshot Espresso on Glossop Road, are launching their first patisserie masterclass on June 5, focusing on tarts. There are two more of the three hour evening classes planned, to focus on vegan patisserie and choux pastry for delicacies such as eclairs and profiteroles, on July 2 and July 23 respectively.

Yasmin said they were open to all, including beginners.

She added: “As far as I am aware there are no patisserie masterclasses in Sheffield – although there are quite a lot of bread ones and baking ones.

“We wanted to share our love for patisserie and have a side project and being creative, to do something different from what we do every day.

“The tarts masterclass will show people how to make sweet shortcrust pastry, to get it perfectly crumbly, with fillings such as frangipane and fruits.

“Vegan baking is becoming really popular and making choux pastry is like magic – it starts off quite small and grows. The classes are suitable for complete beginners, we will show them what to do so they can recreate the dishes at home. We are trying not to use specialist equipment and if we do it’s not too expensive.”

The classes can be booked through the website eventbrite.com, and cost £65 each.