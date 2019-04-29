Bottomless brunches hit the spot at central Sheffield spot 

It sounds like the perfect dish to enjoy with a bottomless brunch.

Hangover fries at The Forum come slathered in cheese, sprinkled with spring onions and bacon then topped with pesto dappled eggs.

The fresh pesto was a surprise addition – but somehow really works, especially with the creamy avocado.

The dish is part of an epic menu available as part of their bottomless brunches, where diners enjoy one breakfast dish and unlimited prosecco or cocktails for two hours.

They are a great way to celebrate with friends, and at The Forum you can add in some sun soaking or people watching while the fizz keeps flowing.

Another modern breakfast favourite – the breakfast burrito – is a slightly spicy way to get set up for the day, with pico de gallo adding extra interest to a tortilla packed with bacon, egg and sausage.

There’s a vegan burrito option, as well as meat-free tofu on sourdough and vegetarian hangover fries.

The bottomless brunch is available each day from 10am until 3pm, for £25 a head, and booking is required.